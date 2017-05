A local high schooler chose a unique ride for her prom night.Callista Dyt of Orestimba High School drove a tractor to prom with her date Hunter. She attends school in Newman, just northwest of Los Banos.They drove through town to the West Side Theatre where the high school held their 2017 prom.Her mom says it was all Callista's idea, and she even washed it herself before the big night.