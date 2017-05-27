SOCIETY

Valley veterans honored during Clovis ceremony

Memorial Day is more than just a three-day weekend. A crowd gathered to honor the veterans buried at Red Bank Cemetery with a full 21-gun salute and ceremony. (KFSN)

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Valley veterans kicked off the Memorial Day weekend with a patriotic show of gratitude to their fallen comrades.

One honor guard fired off a reminder in Clovis that Memorial Day isn't just a three-day weekend.

As they delivered a 21-gun salute and lowered the flag to half-staff, a crowd gathered to honor the veterans buried at Red Bank Cemetery.

About one in every seven gravestone marks the spot where a veteran is buried, including World War II POW Lt. Raymond H. Frenk.

"Because of them and their sacrifice, we enjoy a peaceful life with a security blanket," said Robert Camp of VFW Post 3225.

So for the holiday, the veterans have earned a new decoration. Grave by grave, a group of young well-wishers marked their service with flags, filling both Red Bank and the academy cemetery with red, white and blue.

And it was the green sash of the Girl Scouts taking a starring role in the ceremony.

"It was important to honor everybody that served," said Gabby Boyd of Girl Scout Troop 3183.

"These people risked their lives for the United States and to keep us safe," Haley Spencer added.

Both Gabby and Haley have grandfathers who served. They say this tribute made them feel closer to those men who paved the way for the lives they live today.
