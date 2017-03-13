SOCIETY

Valley's only four-star restaurant offers new dining options

The beautiful grounds at Erna's Elderberry House and Chateau du Sureau in Oakhurst have drawn accolades and visitors from around the world and now it's drawn back one of its own. (KFSN)

By
OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Valley's only four-star restaurant is now offering a way for diners to enjoy its fine dining at a more affordable price.

The beautiful grounds at Erna's Elderberry House and Chateau du Sureau have drawn accolades and visitors from around the world and now it's drawn back one of its own.

"We've been open since 1984," manager Renee-Nicole Kubin said. "So, I was quite young. I've grown up now, and I'm in a different phase of my life and the property is in a different phase of its life too."

Kubin is the daughter of owner Erna Kubin-Clanin and is now the new general manager. The mother-daughter duo is happy to be back together.

"She was in Mexico at the one and only, and many years with Charlie Trotter," Erna said. "She gained tremendous experience in those places that she's now bringing home."

In her first few months back, Renee-Nicole is making a major dining change by offering a casual and a la carte menu with lower price points.

"In April, we'll roll out a completely new menu which will be a series of appetizers soups salads and entrees and desserts so that guests can have 1,2,3,4 courses and not have to commit to the five-course meal," Renee-Nicole said.

Patrons will eat in the dining room or out on the terrace at the four-star restaurant. The five-course menu, which they are known for, will still be available.

"The quality or food will never ever waiver," Renee-Nicole said. "However, the method in which people can enjoy the experience that will change."

They're reopening the wine cellar with a mixologist so people can order drinks and also eat from a casual bar menu."

Visitors can take in this unique atmosphere and causal dining menu. It begins April 4 at Erna's Elderberry House.
