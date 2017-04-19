Victims of deadly shooting in Downtown Fresno being remembered and mourned by loved ones

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1893554" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A memorial to all four victims is still attracting visitors with candles and flowers.

At a news conference Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said it was important to remember the victims of this tragic series of events."I think sometimes we forget about the victims and we focus on the suspects and the people responsible for the tragedy."The first victim was Carl Williams-- a security guard who angered the suspect Kori Muhammad."Carl Williams lost his life on April 13 at the Motel 6 at Blackstone and Ashlan. After being shot multiple times at close range," said Dyer.Williams family is holding a blood drive in his honor on Thursday."Victim number two is 37-year-old Mark James Gassett of Fresno," Dyer said.Gassett's mother, Rosie Wagner, came to the scene of her son's murder."He was a good hearted person. Very caring. Very loving."Gassett is survived by two sons aged nine and 13."Victim number three is 34-year-old Zackary David Randalls. Zackery was an employee with PG&E was on a ride along with a PG&E field worker as part of his employment," said Dyer.Randalls just started working for PG&E-- his close friend, Jonathan Gilbert, said the father of two was excited about his new job."It's what he wanted you know, he wanted to provide for his family, and he felt that was the best way to do it and you know. He had many other jobs he could have taken, you know, but he felt this was the safest."Randalls worked in the call center, but as part of the job training was required to observe workers in the field."The last victim is 58-year-old David Martin Jackson. Mr. Jackson was shot and killed and found at 149 north Fulton in the parking lot of Catholic Charities," said Dyer.A memorial to all four victims is still attracting visitors with candles and flowers.