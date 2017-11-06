CALIFORNIA

VIDEO: A touchdown with bigger meaning for Turlock student living with autism

Coach Dustin Curtiss was ready with his camera to capture an amazing moment for a Turlock teen. (KFSN)

"The student body was chanting 'Steve-O! Steve-O!" grinned Steve Shamgochian, Steven's father in an interview with KXTV in Sacramento. "It was a rockstar-ish moment."

Getting Steven's parents to open up about what happened brings out many emotions for them.

"Wow, you can start," Steve said to his wife, Amy.

"I'm gonna cry, I just know it," Amy replied.

Steven has autism and his parents said they just never knew what he would be able to do and what he wouldn't be able to do.

"We just knew he loved sports," said Amy.

Steven, a senior on Pitman High School's football team, scored the winning touchdown of their final home game of the season at the end of October. Coach Dustin Curtiss was ready with his camera to capture the moment.



The day before Pitman's last game against Golden Valley High School, one of the coaches called Steven's parents with the idea. The opposing team was also on board with the idea and even helped celebrate Steven's victory touchdown.

"He said 'We wanna do this for you and Steven and your family. But really this is gonna be for everybody. You're gonna see,'" explained Amy. "It's gonna be for everybody in the stadium and beyond. And sure enough, it was."
