VIDEO: Star Wars fans get big surprise to help promote a good cause

Our big video shows the surprise for some unsuspecting Star Wars fans. The group surprised fans who thought they were there to perform reenactments of some of his iconic scenes.Each fan met with a producer who gave them guidance on which scenes they were shooting for a special video celebrating the 40th anniversary of 'A New Hope'.The prank was part of a campaign promoting 'Force for Change'. Omaze is teaming up with Lucasfilm to benefit two different organizations. Hammill's prize is a private lunch with him in LA plus two tickets to a pre-screening of 'The Last Jedi'.