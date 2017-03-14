SOCIETY

Centenarian who danced with the Obamas celebrates 108th birthday with Harlem Globetrotters

EMBED </>More News Videos

Virginia McLaurin celebrates her 108th birthday with the Harlem Globetrotters (Harlem Globetrotters/Youtube)

How can you follow up dancing with the Obamas? Spinning a basketball with the Harlem Globetrotters!

Virginia McLaurin, the then 106-year-old who charmed the internet by dancing with the Obamas, celebrated her 108th birthday with the Harlem Globetrotters at LAMB Public Charter School in Washington, D.C.

McLaurin said one of the highlights of the day - besides learning how to spin a basketball on her finger - was seeing a woman on the team. She met with "Hoops Green" - the 15th woman in Globetrotters history - and "Buckets Blakes" who presented her with her own basketball.

McLaurin also received a Globetrotters-themed cake and the schoolchildren sang "Happy Birthday" to her. In honor of her milestone, the Globetrotters are donating 108 tickets to their performances to disadvantaged children, according to WJLA.
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodbe inspiredccg videodigital videoHarlem Globetrotters
Load Comments
SOCIETY
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
Airline rewards child who helped 6-year-old while flying alone
Valley's only four-star restaurant offers new dining options
Wings For Autism registration information
More Society
Top Stories
Mother who allegedly abandoned child at Riverside Food 4 Less identified
Bishop Ochoa asks for items stolen from his car in Los Banos to be returned
Visalia man wins $750K in California Lotto game, just months after dad wins $1K
Verizon store robbed in Northeast Fresno, 2 detained after high speed chase
Man arrested after robbing Chase Bank in Visalia, Police say
Criminal charges for illegal used car deals, Fresno buyers in limbo
Mom abandons toddler at Riverside Food 4 Less, police say
Show More
Chief responds to Vallejo police brutality accusations
Woman stops and calls 911 after seeing two toddlers roaming alone in Northeast Fresno
Hanford leaders moving forward after Bay Area company drops plans for massive medical marijuana facility in city
Massive winter storm slams Northeast with snow after inland shift
Man held at gunpoint by potential victim in a Houston Walmart parking lot
More News
Top Video
Mom abandons toddler at Riverside Food 4 Less, police say
Criminal charges for illegal used car deals, Fresno buyers in limbo
Higher call volumes hitting Fresno fire department
Chief responds to Vallejo police brutality accusations
More Video