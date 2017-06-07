Visalia group honors veterans and service members by installing nine new banners

A group dedicated to honoring Visalia veterans and current service members installed nine new banners Wednesday.Brave Project's first stop was near Caldwell and Demaree, where they hung banners for John Salcedo and Tristan Brazell, an 18-year-old service member.Brazell graduated from Redwood High School, and joined the Air Force in January. He's currently stationed in San Antonio."He knows how proud we are, I know he knows that, but we're just so proud and I think it's great that the community does this, and we just want him to know that his hometown supports him," said Brazell's mother, Jennifer Demascio.Over the last five years, the Brave Project has put up a total of 180 banners.