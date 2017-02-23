TULARE COUNTY

Visalia man wins trip on Live with Kelly

EMBED </>More News Videos

A South Valley man is preparing for some fun in the sun thanks to Live with Kelly and the show's "Travel Trivia" segment. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A South Valley man is preparing for some fun in the sun thanks to Live with Kelly and the show's "Travel Trivia" segment.

Georg Earley from Visalia was playing for a week's stay at a resort in Barbados and had to answer a question about a guest on Wednesday's show. He had one chance and got 20 seconds to answer the question but blurted out the answer in just two.

For correctly answering the name of Famke Jennsen's dog he and a guest get to go on the trip

Congratulations Georg!

You can watch Live with Kelly Monday through Friday on ABC30.
Related Topics:
societyvisaliatulare county
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Homeowner shot by robbery suspect in Exeter
8th grader wins Tulare County spelling bee for third year, moves on to nationals
Commercial flights are no longer landing in Visalia
With goal of eliminating theft, Tulare County Walnut ordinance could soon change
More tulare county
SOCIETY
Drought may be coming to an end after series of storms, scientists say
Revenge? Man grades apology letter from ex-girlfriend
Woman's warning about shirt on windshield goes viral
Kingsburg's Mayor said city was proud to be finalists in competition with Small Business Revolution
More Society
Top Stories
Homeowner shot by robbery suspect in Exeter
Drought may be coming to an end after series of storms, scientists say
24 arrested in Anaheim protests against off-duty officer
Off-duty LAPD officer fires gun during struggle w/ teens in Anaheim
SF considers funding lawyers for undocumented immigrants
Man caught skimming ATM in Atwater, police say
New EPA head's emails indicate close ties to oil and gas producers
Show More
Man in critical condition after shooting in Central Fresno
Fresno police looking for suspect who used hammer to rob liquor store
Clovis police looking for suspects who robbed janitor at elementary school
Delhi student's pig found tortured and hanged on the school campus
Parents and teachers ask FUSD school board members to make schools safe havens for undocumented students
More News
Top Video
Homeowner shot by robbery suspect in Exeter
Your Weekend
Pop up cafe coming to Fresno to honor Notorious B.I.G. on anniversary of his death
Drought may be coming to an end after series of storms, scientists say
More Video