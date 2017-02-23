Visalia man wins trip on Live with Kelly

A South Valley man is preparing for some fun in the sun thanks to Live with Kelly and the show's "Travel Trivia" segment.Georg Earley from Visalia was playing for a week's stay at a resort in Barbados and had to answer a question about a guest on Wednesday's show. He had one chance and got 20 seconds to answer the question but blurted out the answer in just two.For correctly answering the name of Famke Jennsen's dog he and a guest get to go on the tripCongratulations Georg!You can watch Live with Kelly Monday through Friday on ABC30.