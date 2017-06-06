Visalia summer camp expanding

If you are looking for a fun and interactive summer camp for your child, you may want to consider the Imagine U Museum in Visalia.The museum's director, Peter Sodhy, said they have expanded the summer camps thanks in part to a grant from the United Way. There are weekly camps, but you can choose to do half or full days.Aside from hands-on activities and lesson plans, the camps include special guests, and a field trip. Sodhy said children will learn important skills, such as communicating with others."You watch these kids learn how to suddenly cooperate, and if they learn how to cooperate when they're that young, it's going to carry them through life."This week's camp is called "Big World, Tiny Spaces" with a field trip to Forestiere Underground Gardens in Fresno.