Volunteers complete playground at Woodward Park's Art of Life Healing Garden

Volunteers say the Art of Life Healing Garden is a place for people to reflect and honor those affected by cancer. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The second of two playgrounds is now complete at the Art of Life Healing Garden at Woodward Park.

The East Fresno Kiwanis spent over 2,500 hours designing and creating two natural playscapes for kids. It's within the Art of Life Healing Garden, a place for people to reflect and honor those affected by cancer.

"It was the effort of a lot of people involved and 97 club members helped in one way or another to put this thing together so it's a great project," John Bland with the group said.

East Fresno Kiwanis volunteers are already planning their next park build in another part of Fresno, and the 3.5 acre Art of Life Healing Garden is located at the north end of Woodward Park.
