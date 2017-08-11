SOCIETY

VR game truck lets Valley residents experience exciting new worlds

Players have a chance to play the game on large TV screens against each other or individually. Different games come with remote controllers to help you navigate your environment. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A new virtual reality business is rolling out here in the Valley.

From an ocean to a haunted carnival to a galaxy far, far away, virtual reality is taking gamers to a whole new world. Now a local business is giving people a chance to experience VR.

"You basically feel like you're in the game," Brandon Mendes with the 559 Virtual Reality Game Truck said. "For example, the Star Wars game, we have it so it feels like you're in the fighter, you're flying it, you're shooting."

Mendes is the owner of the game truck, which just launched last month. The 30-foot long trailer comes with six gaming stations.

"To where we can have 20 people playing at once," he said. "There's virtual reality for the PlayStation 4, there's Xbox One, Xbox 360 and the Wii U also. There are over 50 games to pick from you just basically come in and have a good time."

Players have a chance to play the game on large TV screens against each other or individually. Different games come with remote controllers to help you navigate your environment.

Back to reality for me, Mendes says he started the business to show his kids what it was like to be an entrepreneur. He believes gaming is expanding and has no age limit.

"I believe it will never die out," he said. "Since Nintendo and Atari, it's just gotten more popular and popular."

He's hoping to serve events from birthday parties to weddings and more. Prices start at $300 for a two-hour session. It's a virtual experience Mendes is hoping to bring to the Valley.
