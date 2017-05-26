SOCIETY

Watch these elephants have fun in their pool at the Oregon Zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

These elephants know how to have some aquatic fun! (Oregon Zoo/YouTube via Storyful)

Summer is right around the corner, and these elephants at the Oregon Zoo are getting ready for some pool fun.

The zoo shared video of their elephants Sumadra and Chendra enjoying the pool. According to Storyful, Sumadra is 8-years old and his "name is Sanskrit for "ocean," which comes from his love of water."

Chendra is the only Borneo elephant left in North America. There are just about 2,000 Borneo elephants in the wild across the world.
Related Topics:
societydistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerwild animalscute animalselephants
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Memorial Day weekend by the numbers
Bride has 92-year-old Marine uncle as her 'something blue'
Dad creates children's book series with Asian characters
Piñata Fest offers family fun at Arte Américas
More Society
Top Stories
WB Shaw Ave closed after semi-truck hit by train at Golden State in Northwest Fresno
Robbery suspect in custody after high-speed chase on Highway 99
Heartbroken neighbors talk about driver killed in Atwater gas tanker explosion
Catholic school in Fresno on the brink of closure gets a second chance thanks to anonymous donor
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
Sexually violent predator Jeffery Snyder to remain locked up for now
Department of Defense honoring Valley Children's Hospital for supporting military personnel
Show More
Yosemite official's expecting an extremely busy Memorial Day Weekend
Appeals court deals blow to Trump administration travel ban
Hazmat crews work to clean up fiery crash on Highway 99
Fresno mayor seeks city council's support for ambitious budget plans
Skydiver in wingsuit dies in Lodi
More News
Top Video
Guardians of the Galaxy ride opens this weekend at California Adventure
Ruthe Armstrong's Asian Guacamole
Robbery suspect in custody after high-speed chase on Highway 99
Sexually violent predator Jeffery Snyder to remain locked up for now
More Video