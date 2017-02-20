FRESNO COUNTY

Wet weather impacting local construction industry

Many construction sites around the Valley are bogged down because of the mud and all the standing water. (KFSN)

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Many construction sites around the Valley are bogged down because of the mud and all the standing water.

Work came to a halt on homes at Harlan Ranch in Clovis. Mike Prandini is CEO of the Building Industry Association and he says the rain is especially troublesome for projects in their early stages.

"With the rain it slows down construction, especially if you don't have your streets in, if you haven't done your underground for water, sewer, and utilities. It's a real problem because the ground is so saturated you can't get in and work."

Some crews were able to do some interior work on homes which have a roof overhead, but it may be a few weeks before others can resume work if the soil isn't sandy.

Many trenches are now full.

"The water washes into the trench, destabilizes the trench and you may have to go back in and re-trench it," said Prandini.

In the meantime, the tractors are sitting idle until the ground can dry out which may be a challenge given the weather outlook.

"Construction needs to keep moving, but with this rain it really keeps the earth-moving business to a standstill, and trenching and putting in utilities is really compromised by the rain," said Prandini.

Storms back east are also impacting construction and Prandini said a lumber shortage may lead to a spike in home prices.
