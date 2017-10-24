SOCIETY

What do Americans fear the most?

According to a study from Chapman University, public speaking is the number one fear. Followed by heights, then spiders and snakes, clowns also made the top ten.

FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) --
According to a study from Chapman University, public speaking is the number one fear. Followed by heights, then spiders and snakes, clowns also made the top ten.

But if a podium is your personal idea of a monster, in Monday's Simple Solutions we have some tips to tackle your next presentation.

The first step is to be prepared. Write an outline, then practice in front of friends and family.

Have someone record your speech and then watch it back to catch mistakes.

Find a private place before speaking to sing some scales and take deep breaths, this will help your voice sound warm, strong, and confident.

Popular Ted-Talks presenter, Simon Sinek, says your heartbeat and words speed up when you get nervous, so speak unusually slowly and do not forget about body language.

"You must look confident and relaxed rather than nervous and ill, at ease," said Sinek.

Do this by standing up straight and using the space around you with movement and gestures, and don't just scan the crowd - make eye contact with audience members one by one.

Also, share personal stories and opinions on the topic of your speech. This will help the audience connect with you and make you feel more natural.

If you want to get really comfortable with public speaking, join a public speaking club like Toastmasters, which has more than fifteen-thousand-nine-hundred clubs in 142 countries.

To find a group near you, go to toastmasters.org.
