SOCIETY

Global citizens asked to power down for 'Earth Hour' on March 25

(Shutterstock)

People around the world are being asked to turn off the lights for one hour on Saturday.

It's part of Earth Hour, an event that encourages participation in fighting climate change. This year the event is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The World Wildlife Fund says Earth Hour is not a one-hour commitment to conservation but rather a symbol of something bigger.

"Participation in Earth Hour symbolizes a commitment to change beyond the hour," the website reads.


The initiative is supported by 7,000 cities around the world. Landmarks will go dark, and millions of people are expected to turn off their lights.

Earth Hour takes place at 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. local time.
Related Topics:
societyconservationenvironmentclimate changewatercoolerbuzzworthyu.s. & world
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Teen builds prosthetic hand for boy with limb difference
Brother of courageous Fresno mom: 'She made sure those babies would live'
Libraries are hosting 'stuffed animal sleepovers'
Beautification project along Fancher Creek Parkway is more than a benefit for the community
More Society
Top Stories
Brother of courageous Fresno mom: 'She made sure those babies would live'
Trump leaves 'everything on the field' as crucial health care vote looms
New Dick's Sporting Goods store opens in Riverpark
Trump administration approves Keystone XL pipeline
Fresno firefighters save home after car, carport fire
Fresno Police looking for a person of interest seen in video walking away from murder scene
High waters shut down Lost Lake near Friant Dam in Fresno County
Show More
Family files wrongful death claim against city of Lemoore after man dies in police custody
Family of London doctor with roots in South Valley talk about his heroic actions during terror attack
Highway 120 into Yosemite National Park still closed, no estimate on re-open
Merced man sentenced to 11 years in prison for girlfriend's death
Vote to repeal and replace 'Obamacare' delayed in House
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
More Photos