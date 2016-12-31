What it takes to throw a New Year's Eve extravaganza

As we get ready to ring in the New Year folks at the Painted Table got the party started earlier than you would think."We're caterers so were used to long hours and you know, you don't stop rolling," said Kati Hill, Event Producer.Their New Year's Eve Masquerade Party may not start until 9:00 this evening, but decorating, food preparations and getting the general admission and VIP lounges set up took more than 10 days."We'll have a DJ, photobooth, if it all comes together-- weather permitting-- we'll have Janga and corn hole in the backyard."You may think it is hard finding staff for an event like New Year's Eve but there is incentive."We're letting them dress in cocktail dress, not the usual black on black uniform, and, yeah, the tipping is incentive," said Hill.Their typical staff is anywhere from 10 to 30 people to run an event, but for New Year's Eve there will be more."We'll have 3 people in the VIP lounge just doing cocktail serving and bartending and 3 in the main bar as well as a butler service and then management will be here of course," said Hill.All of that is in addition to the security service.The Painted Table has a lot to celebrate as they ring in the New Year; they are coming off of their busiest season yet. The event and catering company has been around for more than eight years and opened a venue in the heart of the Tower District in 2011."Full package deal, we can handle your rental, help you get a venue, anywhere from florists to wedding cake or whatever dessert you choose," said Hill.This will be their first of what they hope to be many New Year's Eve celebrations.