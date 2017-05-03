U.S. & WORLD

Mysterious photo of girl sparking questions in New York town

EMBED </>More News Videos

A paranormal expert wants to view the footage after questions surround the mysterious photo of a girl playing in the woods.

CAMBRIDGE, New York --
It's a picture in the woods in a New York town that's sparked hundreds of comments and shares on social media. Some say it could be a supernatural photo.

A blurry photo of a little girl deep in the woods near center Cambridge has the whole town talking.

"We like to look at the actual footage from the actual camera it came from," Greenwich Paranormal Research Team President Tania Woodward told NEWS10 ABC. "There's a lot of historical places and we do pick up a lot of stuff from that."

Woodward said the image, which was taken from a trail camera off of Route 74, doesn't provide a lot of information for her to read.

"Trail cams don't take the best pictures, it's tough," Woodward said.

RELATED: Teen snaps selfie with photobombing ghost in Georgia

EMBED More News Videos

Is that a ghost?


She said she would like permission to visit the property with her team to determine if there is any possible paranormal activity, or to see if this is a real child captured by the trail camera. She said she has a lot of questions for the property owner, who at this point wants to remain private.

"What neighborhood kids are around? Do they have kids? What time of day it was set up? Where it was set up? Can we look through it to see what's going on and do some research on the area?" Woodward asked.
She said with all the history in the area, paranormal activity is common.

"We've experienced a lot. We've been to a lot of places especially out north," Woodward said.
Police said since the story broke, they've gotten countless calls and emails about the photo. Several suggest that as legend has it, a little girl was hit and killed on the train tracks that used to run through the area.

Woodward said she believes there is so much interest because a lot of people have had experiences and now are finally coming out.
Related Topics:
societyghostu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
House heads toward passage of bill to keep gov't running
Dashcam video shows fiery plane crash near Seattle
Massive floods hit Missouri and Arkansas
Mexico captures Sinaloa cartel leader Damaso Lopez
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
ABC30 Community
Asian Pacific American Heritage Month
Sunnyside High School art project showcases campus diversity
Cop pays tribute to fallen officers with song
More Society
Top Stories
House heads toward passage of bill to keep gov't running
Victims of deadly HWY 168 crash identified
Dashcam video shows fiery plane crash near Seattle
Key takeaways from FBI Director Comey's hearing
Unease still surrounds Downtown Fresno neighborhood two weeks after shooting spree
Triple murder of Fresno brothers remains a mystery 15 years later
Person on bicycle killed in Fresno County hit and run, police say
Show More
Pa. woman drove around with newborn's corpse, police say
Several Fresno massage parlors busted for alleged prostitution ring
Deadly Highway 168 crash left sole survivor stranded for over 12 hours
2 Republican holdouts agree to compromise plan on Obamacare repeal
Father of 7 killed while trying to sell iPhone to teens
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Several Fresno massage parlors busted for alleged prostitution ring
Unease still surrounds Downtown Fresno neighborhood two weeks after shooting spree
Deadly Highway 168 crash left sole survivor stranded for over 12 hours
More Video