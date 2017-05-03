CAMBRIDGE, New York --It's a picture in the woods in a New York town that's sparked hundreds of comments and shares on social media. Some say it could be a supernatural photo.
A blurry photo of a little girl deep in the woods near center Cambridge has the whole town talking.
"We like to look at the actual footage from the actual camera it came from," Greenwich Paranormal Research Team President Tania Woodward told NEWS10 ABC. "There's a lot of historical places and we do pick up a lot of stuff from that."
Woodward said the image, which was taken from a trail camera off of Route 74, doesn't provide a lot of information for her to read.
"Trail cams don't take the best pictures, it's tough," Woodward said.
She said she would like permission to visit the property with her team to determine if there is any possible paranormal activity, or to see if this is a real child captured by the trail camera. She said she has a lot of questions for the property owner, who at this point wants to remain private.
"What neighborhood kids are around? Do they have kids? What time of day it was set up? Where it was set up? Can we look through it to see what's going on and do some research on the area?" Woodward asked.
She said with all the history in the area, paranormal activity is common.
"We've experienced a lot. We've been to a lot of places especially out north," Woodward said.
Police said since the story broke, they've gotten countless calls and emails about the photo. Several suggest that as legend has it, a little girl was hit and killed on the train tracks that used to run through the area.
Woodward said she believes there is so much interest because a lot of people have had experiences and now are finally coming out.