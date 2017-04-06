SOCIETY

Snake trappers catch 15-foot python in Florida

EMBED </>More News Videos

The trappers were in the Florida Everglades when they found the massive snake. (KTRK)

EVERGLADES, Florida --
Two South Florida men have quite a story to tell after what they encountered in the Everglades.

Two snake trappers got their hands on a 15-foot python on Saturday after the massive snake put up a fight.

"The first day of the challenge, we caught the biggest snake," hunter Nicholas Banos told WSVN.

Banos and trapping partner Leonardo Sanchez were driving as they were looking out for snakes during the Everglades' Python Challenge to help protect the Everglades.

"I saw a little gloss and I saw a big square brown patch and automatically, I knew what it was," Sanchez said.

Sanchez yelled, "Python! Python!"

Banos said as soon as he got out of the car, there it was.

"Second I get out of the car and I look over, it's this big python stretched there where the trees meet the water. And when we jumped at it, he goes and grabs it by the tail," Banos said.

The men wrestled for their catch.

"I started to try to pull it so it won't go into the water, and the snake just straight turns around and bee-lines towards my face. And that's when he came in and he jumped from behind and grabbed it by the head and he even got nipped a couple times," said Banos.

After several minutes of a struggle with the 144-pound python, they were finally able to get their grasp and put the snake into a bag and in the back of their van.

The goal of the challenge is to get rid of as many pythons as they can. Pythons are an invasive species. Animals like deer, raccoons and birds are disappearing because of the Burmese pythons.

"They're decimating the environment. I figured hey, if I could get a couple it'd be a great adventure, and I'd be able to help the environment," snake hunter Donna Kalil said.

"We don't hunt for sport. We're not hunting to kill. We hunt to remove. Catch and remove. But having to kill it was a little rough for us. We've never really had to do that before. So it was satisfying but it was also a feeling of a little bit of heartbreak," Banos said.
Related Topics:
societysnakeanimal newsanimals
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Memphis Zoo welcomes adorable baby hippo
Local group of Sikh children came together to greet and educate families in their communities
Farmers worried about farm worker shortage as the busy season approaches
Watch this student's 'La La Land' promposal for Emma Stone
More Society
Top Stories
Play ball! Opening day is here for the Fresno Grizzlies
Senate OKs 'nuclear option,' clears path for high court nomination vote
Visalia teacher takes down confederate flag after mother of student speaks up
Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder Paul O'Neill dies at 61
Couple attacked with hammer for apparently having 'fancy' boat, being white
House intel committee chair Devin Nunes steps away from Russia probe
Investigators look for suspects who used fake checks to steal from Sanger Unified
Show More
Farmers worried about farm worker shortage as the busy season approaches
Clinton overpass on Highway 99 in Fresno to close for 6 months
2 injured in Southwest Fresno house fire
Police look for suspect after 1 person killed in shooting in Southeast Fresno
Central Unified graffiti threat suspect has been arrested, booked on felony charge
More News
Top Video
House intel committee chair Devin Nunes steps away from Russia probe
Play ball! Opening day is here for the Fresno Grizzlies
2 injured in Southwest Fresno house fire
Fire damages abandoned home in Southeast Fresno
More Video