Woodward park to open second play structure thanks to generous donations

It is easy to be inspired by the carefree spirit of a child. Five-year-old Hope is just one of many children who will be able to enjoy the newest play structure at Woodward Park."Literally everything down to the trash can is because-- everything exists because someone gave their time or expertise or their resources," said Jenelle Higton, Executive Director.Higton said the Art of Life Cancer Foundation and projects are thanks to community support. She said it all began with outreach, asking anyone who may have been impacted by cancer to donate. Since then, an outpouring of support-- even donated landscaping and maintenance"They do it, not just for today, they do it for generations to come."The East Fresno Kiwanis Club volunteered more than 2,500 hours."One kid and one community at a time, whatever we can do to help kids lives grow and prosper," said John Bland, East Fresno Kiwanis Club.In addition to planting more than 100 trees in the Healing Garden when they first started working with Art of Life, the Kiwanis decided to build a playground-- and it will be the second."They have enough challenges in this world and just being a kid is fun so that's why we do things like this," said Bland.Higton's other title-- Mom; bringing the importance of family time to the forefront. She wants the park to serve as a reminder to unplug from your day."Just to set it down and really connect and spend that important time together," said Higton.Art of Life connects cancer survivors with local artists to create beautiful works of art. By the end of April the hope is to have those displayed throughout the healing garden.The dedication ceremony is this Saturday starting at 1:00 p.m.