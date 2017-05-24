Workout tips for frequent flyers

When getting ready to travel, you want to be prepared.For instance, lifting your luggage into the overhead compartment on an airplane- an easy task that could be difficult or even cause injury!A simple repetitive motion with your shoulder up and over is a great way to mimic the motion and help prevent soreness or injury.If you are running to catch a train or bus and you are having to step over objects like curbs, or uneven surfaces, you might be make twisting motions you are not used to.Try to step over an object just to get your hips, thighs, and core ready for that motion. You want to get your body travel ready so you have the best vacation ever!