World renowned evangelist to speak at Fresno City Fest

Luis Palau shares his message in both English and Spanish; the 82-year-old is still full of energy."He is probably the number one evangelist in the world. He's been to 70 countries, spoken to 30 million people and he chose Fresno to be one of the places he came," said Larry Powell, City Fest Chairman.Palau has made several visits to the Valley over the years."I was here the first time with Billy Graham, but I was learning-- he didn't need me. I learned a lot from him in 1962 at the old Ratcliffe Stadium."Action News Anchor Liz Harrison emceed a women's luncheon for City Fest where about a thousand people attended. Palau's daughter-in-law Wendy shared a message of hope."We wanted to have something specifically for the women of Fresno. Women who might not come out with a couple of thousand people at the Save Mart but they would come out to a lovely lunch."On Saturday and Sunday, Fresno City Fest will feature the music of Matt Redmon and Lecrae, as well as athletic events and food."There's a lot for a community to participate in," said Joan Sandlin, Event Coordinator.Palau said he will offer a message to the poor and spread good news of reconciliation."Right now in the states, we need it in the USA. The antagonism, the insults, the fears, the suspicion, we need to overcome this."Two-hundred and fifty local churches and groups worked together to make this event happen.Fresno City Fest outside of the Save Mart Center goes from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday; it is a free event.