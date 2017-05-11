YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Yosemite Officials announce Half Dome permit and application cost increase

Yosemite National Park announced plans Thursday to increase the application and permit fees this summer. (KFSN)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KFSN) --
Trips to the top of Half Dome will cost a little more for hikers. Yosemite National Park announced plans Thursday to increase the application and permit fees this summer.

Now it will cost $10 to apply, and if selected-- $10 for a permit-- that is as much as a $6 increase for applications and a $2 jump for the actual permit.

The cables are scheduled to be installed at the end of May.

Beginning on May 24th applications for daily permits will be accepted two days in advance of the intended hiking date.

Find more information on how to apply here.
