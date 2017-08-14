South Fork Fire near Wawona grows to 900 acres

A hazard alert message has been issued after a wildfire broke out near the community of Wawona on Sunday. The fire has charred more than 900 acres and is currently burning in a very remote area.While the risk of evacuation is low residents and visitors are encouraged to make appropriate preparations.The South Fork Fire is burning about 1 mile upstream from Swinging Bridge on the Merced River. It is burning on the southwest slope in steep and rocky terrain. Officials say the fire is burning in an area of heavy tree mortality due to bark beetle infestation and poor forest health.The cause of the fire is unknown but several lightning strike fires have popped up over the past week.