Fresno State wins 4th game in a row, defeat San Diego State 27-3

The Fresno State Bulldogs keep on rolling with a 27-3 win over San Diego State on Saturday night. The Bulldogs were dominant in every phase of the game with 375 yards of total offense. Dinuba High product Marcus McMaryion improves to 4-0 as the Bulldog's starting quarterback. Clovis High product Josh Hokit scored 3 touchdowns on 77 yards rushing.

The Bulldogs will host UNLV next Saturday, October 28th, kickoff set for 7:00 PM at Bulldog Stadium.
