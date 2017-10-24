WORLD SERIES

Louisville Slugger bats arriving in time for World Series start

EMBED </>More Videos

Louisville Slugger sending custom bats to World Series teams (KTRK)

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers are two of the biggest hitting ball clubs in the Majors.

Big hitting requires big new bats.

Major League Baseball's official bat-maker, Louisville Slugger, shipped off new custom lumber to the World Series combatants ahead of game 1.

The factory in Kentucky began work on bats for baseball's championship series as soon as the Dodgers punched their ticket.

Each bat comes with a serial number, a player's signature and the player's team inscribed in the wood.

Louisville Slugger went ahead with the work before knowing who would face L.A. as the American League champion. The factory completed work with Astros names the day before the World Series' start.

The bats were shipped overnight with an expected arrival hours before game 1 in Los Angeles.

Louisville Slugger has made custom bats for every World series since the first one in 1903.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosworld seriesMLBLos Angeles Dodgers
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WORLD SERIES
Corey Seager back for World Series barring 'unforeseen,' Dave Roberts says
Dallas Keuchel, Clayton Kershaw unfazed by hot Game 1 forecast
Why the dominant Dodgers are actually World Series underdogs
Dodgers' dream season could turn into a nightmare against the Astros
More world series
SPORTS
Draymond Green silences Dennis Smith Jr. at rim, tells rookie 'better luck next time'
Corey Seager back for World Series barring 'unforeseen,' Dave Roberts says
Dallas Keuchel, Clayton Kershaw unfazed by hot Game 1 forecast
Jazz-Clippers figures to be low-scoring affair
More Sports
Top Stories
Female dead, body found in creek near Tollhouse
Assemblyman Devon Mathis accused of sexual assault
Merced woman arrested after kidnapping her own baby from the hospital
Giant pink bus making pit stops across the Valley, providing free mammograms
Fresno Unified substitute teacher arrested after investigators say he applied for another job revealing a disturbing crime
Eladio Zambrano murder trial is underway
CHP investigating body found along Highway 180 in East Central Fresno
Smoking loud car leads Madera Police to champagne drinking driver
Show More
Two suspected of vehicle burglaries in Visalia now in custody
Survey shows farmers and ranchers struggling to hire employees
Visalia Police investigating shooting that sent one person to the hospital
Valley man who has motivated people to save lives now looking for someone to save his
Walmart, Trader Joe's, more veggies recalled for listeria fears
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Merced woman arrested after kidnapping her own baby from the hospital
It may be the end of the line for one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer
Fresno middle school comes together to help the victims of the Mexico earthquake
More Video