Astros beat Dodgers in game 7: Win first World Series title

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday night in Game 7 of the World Series 5-1. It's the first world championship for the organization that featured eight players that spent time with the Fresno Grizzlies, Houston's AAA affiliate in Central California. Astros scored five runs in the first three innings, including George Springer's 2-run blast in the 2nd inning. Springer would win the Willie Mays World Series Most Valuable Player award. Springer tied a World Series record with 5 home runs.

The Dodgers won the led the major leagues with 104 wins in the regular season. LA won the NL West and Pennant, but fell short of winning its first World Series since 1988.

