SPORTS

Astros' Gurriel avoids World Series suspension, will be suspended 5 games in 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

Yuli Gurriel addresses controversial gesture during Game 3 of the World Series. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KFSN) --
Yuli Gurriel has avoided a suspension during the World Series for an inappropriate gesture during Game 3 of the World Series. He will be suspended the first five games of next season without pay.

EMBED More News Videos

MLB announces suspension decision.


Gurriel has agreed to undergo sensitivity training. The Houston Astros will donate Gurriel's missed salary to charitable causes.

The Astros released the following statement:


Gurriel started a huge second inning for the Houston Astros launching a solo home run to left field off Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish.


But much of the talk on social media after Game 3 of the World Series was about a gesture he made a short time after that some say was racist.

Gurriel appeared to slant his eyes in an apparent reference to Darvish's Asian heritage.

After the game, Gurriel said he didn't know the gesture was offensive.

"I didn't mean to offend anybody," Gurriel said through his translator. "In Cuba we call everybody who is from Asia, Chino. We don't call them Japanese or Chinese. We call them Chino."

EMBED More News Videos

Astros manager A.J. Hinch responds to controversial gesture from Yuli Gurriel.


Astros manager A.J. Hinch said he was made aware of the gesture.

"I know he's remorseful," Hinch added.

Darvish responded to the gesture.

"Houston has Asian fans and Japanese fans," Darvish noted through a translator after the game. "Acting like that is just disrespectful to people around the world."

EMBED More News Videos

Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish speaks about a racist gesture made by the Astros' Yulieski Gurriel after Game 3 of the World Series in Houston on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.



He then called for Gurriel to learn from the mistake.

"Nobody's perfect. Everybody's different. We're just going to have to learn from it. He made a mistake. We're just going to learn from it. We are all human beings. Just learn from it and we have to move forward."


Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersHouston Astrosworld seriesHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Yuli Gurriel won't be suspended for any World Series games, MLB rules
Kenley Jansen, Craig Kimbrel win Reliever of the Year awards
A look back at World Series rings of yesteryear
7-year-old with 3-D-printed hand to throw first pitch at Game 4 of World Series
More Sports
Top Stories
Fresno City's curfew law seems to be working
House fire in Prather near Hwy 168 & Mallard Meadows
43rd Annual ClovisFest and hot air balloon fun fly
Tulare Regional Medical Center's board of directors voted to pull its license with the state
Sanger superintendent's request for early contract termination is still undecided
SUGAR RUSH: 8-year-old in Visalia with cerebral palsy receives "Wreck-it Ralph" inspired wheelchair
Yosemite High School is preparing to welcome a member of their family back onto the field
Arrested for having a hand gun in the car with an infant, she's now eligible for bail
Show More
Lucky family to get a new home in partnership between Habitat for Humanity and FCC
Merced doctor finally home after spending weeks helping hurricane victims
Fresno's rental housing inspection plan delayed
Sex offender's appearance at North Fresno church has pastor requesting restraining order
Trump responds to Tom Steyer urging impeachment
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Sanger superintendent's request for early contract termination is still undecided
Tulare Regional Medical Center's board of directors voted to pull its license with the state
"Skream" for a good cause
More Video