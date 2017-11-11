Avenal's Jose Ramirez wins Fight for Water 7 with TKO

Jose Ramirez ends Mike Reed in the 2nd Rd TKO. Flurry of body blows from the Avenal native. #ReedRamirez — Tommy Tran (@TommyTranTV) November 12, 2017

In a career-best win before a rowdy hometown crowd, @RAMIREZBOXING TKO's @YesIndeed_Reed in two.



Ramirez will now battle @AmirImamBoxing for a world title. #RamirezReed pic.twitter.com/yiabb36Grk — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 12, 2017

That was quick. Avenal's Jose Ramirez came out ready to fight and made quick work of Mike Reed in a WBC Continental Americas Title Super Lightweight fight.Ramirez will now fight Amir Imam for World Title.Stay tuned for more updates.