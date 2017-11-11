BOXING

Avenal's Jose Ramirez wins Fight for Water 7 with TKO

(KFSN)

By Tommy Tran
FRESNO, Calif.
That was quick. Avenal's Jose Ramirez came out ready to fight and made quick work of Mike Reed in a WBC Continental Americas Title Super Lightweight fight.


Ramirez will now fight Amir Imam for World Title.


