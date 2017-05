ESPN Basketball Color Commentator/Analyst and Hall of Famer Bill Walton visited the Central Valley Friday.Walton spoke at the Fresno County Farm Bureau's Centennial Gala in Clovis.Action News Sports Director Tommy Tran spoke with Walton on his connections to the valley. He goes into depth on why he's hoping for Cleveland-Golden State in the finals for the 3rd straight year, his son Luke coaching the Lakers and the future of former Fresno State standout Paul George.