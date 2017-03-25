SOCIETY

Bull riders deliver food to families in need at Save Mart Center

Professional bull riders along with the Rider Relief Fund partnered with Feed the Children to deliver much-needed food and essentials to local families at the Save Mart Center. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Ahead of their big show, cowboys teamed up with local organizations to help feed the needy.

Professional bull riders along with the Rider Relief Fund partnered with Feed the Children to deliver much-needed food and essentials to local families at the Save Mart Center.

As PBR visits numerous states this year, the organization has vowed to support local charitable causes and impact each community visited.

"PBR has been here for 12 years, support the event," said Robert Simpson with PBR. "Come out here and support professional bull riders, it's just wonderful."

More than 400 local families benefited from this inaugural event and PBR says they hope to make this an annual event in Fresno.
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
