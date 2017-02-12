SPORTS

Bulldogs Softball lights up scoreboard in win over Stanford

EMBED </>More News Videos

Fresno State defeats Stanford, 24-8 (KFSN)

By
Related Topics:
sportssports
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Sports Report: February 11, 2017
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
New England Patriots stun Atlanta Falcons 34-28 to win Super Bowl 51
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More sports
SPORTS
Wayne Simmonds' OT goal lifts Flyers over Sharks 2-1
Buddy Hield ejected for hitting DeMarcus Cousins in the groin
Cousins scores 28 points to lead Kings over Pelicans 105-99
Latrell Sprewell and other former Knicks sit with owner James Dolan
More Sports
Top Stories
At least 188,000 people ordered to evacuate over Oroville Dam concerns
Evacuee describes chaos as thousands ordered to flee away from Oroville Dam
Trailer park residents relieved as water levels remain stable in Madera County
Crews rush to mop up flooded Le Grand streets before next storm
Cat House on the Kings looking for community help after abandoned pets dumped near property
Visalia man arrested after allegedly crashing into light pole while high
Mobile home park residents fear repeat of devastating '97 flood in Madera County
Show More
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
Los Banos community holds homecoming for family affected by temporary travel ban
Oroville Dam's emergency spillway utilized for first time in 48-year history
Flash flooding soaks Le Grand neighborhoods
18-year-old arrested in connection with Fresno's latest murder also suspect in another murder
More News
Top Video
Trailer park residents relieved as water levels remain stable in Madera County
Evacuee describes chaos as thousands ordered to flee away from Oroville Dam
Visalia man arrested after allegedly crashing into light pole while high
Crews rush to mop up flooded Le Grand streets before next storm
More Video