California Classic Weekend returns to Fresno

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Valley cyclists and runners are gearing up one of the biggest races in the state.

Thousands are expected to participate in this year's California Classic Weekend on April 1st and 2nd. This is the 7th year of both bike and running events.

You have until March 31st to sign up for either event. The bike ride has three routes with distances of 35, 60 or 100 miles. This is the only bike event in California to close a freeway. A stretch of Highway 168 will be shut down during the ride. It's also the largest bike event in the Valley one of the top 20 largest rides in California.

The running events includes a half marathon, half marathon 2-person relay, and a Rock N Run 5k. The half marathon goes through the ballpark and zoo.

More than 5-thousand riders and runners are expected to take part in the events.

