Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
FRESNO
Diamond Dogs finish sweep of New Mexico on Senior Day
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1994051" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Fresno State def. New Mexico, 15-9 in home finale (KFSN)
KFSN
By
Chris Alvarez
Sunday, May 14, 2017 11:35PM
Related Topics:
sports
baseball
fresno state
fresno grizzlies
Fresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
FRESNO
Arte Americas hosts 19th Mother's Day Brunch in Downtown Fresno
Abandoned Downtown Fresno house catches fire for third time
Suspected drunk driver collides into brand-new BMWs at Northwest Fresno dealership
Highway 99 in Fresno scheduled for partial closure due to pothole repairs
Families gather at Fresno-Yosemite International Airport for Wings for Autism
More fresno
SPORTS
Fresno State Softball receives NCAA at-large bid
Ryan Johansen on Ryan Kesler: 'I don't know how you can cheer for a guy like that'
Energized Ducks even Western finals, beat Predators 5-3
Brewers, Padres open series at opposite ends of spectrum
More Sports
Top Stories
Suspects yell "search warrant" before invading Fowler home, victims say; authorities discover pot grow inside
Police searching for woman who escaped from Delano jail
Powers Boothe, Emmy-winning character actor known for villain roles, dies at 68
Man arrested after passenger dies during suspected DUI crash in Tulare County
Fresno State Softball receives NCAA at-large bid
Suspected drunk driver collides into brand-new BMWs at Northwest Fresno dealership
Abandoned Downtown Fresno house catches fire for third time
Show More
Authorities capture inmate who escaped from Atwater penitentiary
Highway 99 in Fresno scheduled for partial closure due to pothole repairs
Family says they were kicked off JetBlue flight over a birthday cake
2 nurses taken hostage during Illinois hospital standoff; suspect fatally shot
Parents make final fundraising push to keep Saint Helen's School of Fresno open
More News
Top Video
Suspects yell "search warrant" before invading Fowler home, victims say; authorities discover pot grow inside
Man arrested after passenger dies during suspected DUI crash in Tulare County
Abandoned Downtown Fresno house catches fire for third time
Suspected drunk driver collides into brand-new BMWs at Northwest Fresno dealership
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno