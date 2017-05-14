FRESNO

Diamond Dogs finish sweep of New Mexico on Senior Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno State def. New Mexico, 15-9 in home finale (KFSN)

By
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballfresno statefresno grizzliesFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Arte Americas hosts 19th Mother's Day Brunch in Downtown Fresno
Abandoned Downtown Fresno house catches fire for third time
Suspected drunk driver collides into brand-new BMWs at Northwest Fresno dealership
Highway 99 in Fresno scheduled for partial closure due to pothole repairs
Families gather at Fresno-Yosemite International Airport for Wings for Autism
More fresno
SPORTS
Fresno State Softball receives NCAA at-large bid
Ryan Johansen on Ryan Kesler: 'I don't know how you can cheer for a guy like that'
Energized Ducks even Western finals, beat Predators 5-3
Brewers, Padres open series at opposite ends of spectrum
More Sports
Top Stories
Suspects yell "search warrant" before invading Fowler home, victims say; authorities discover pot grow inside
Police searching for woman who escaped from Delano jail
Powers Boothe, Emmy-winning character actor known for villain roles, dies at 68
Man arrested after passenger dies during suspected DUI crash in Tulare County
Fresno State Softball receives NCAA at-large bid
Suspected drunk driver collides into brand-new BMWs at Northwest Fresno dealership
Abandoned Downtown Fresno house catches fire for third time
Show More
Authorities capture inmate who escaped from Atwater penitentiary
Highway 99 in Fresno scheduled for partial closure due to pothole repairs
Family says they were kicked off JetBlue flight over a birthday cake
2 nurses taken hostage during Illinois hospital standoff; suspect fatally shot
Parents make final fundraising push to keep Saint Helen's School of Fresno open
More News
Top Video
Suspects yell "search warrant" before invading Fowler home, victims say; authorities discover pot grow inside
Man arrested after passenger dies during suspected DUI crash in Tulare County
Abandoned Downtown Fresno house catches fire for third time
Suspected drunk driver collides into brand-new BMWs at Northwest Fresno dealership
More Video