FRESNO

Diamond Dogs lose lead late in Mountain West Baseball Championship

EMBED </>More Videos

San Diego State defeats Fresno State, 5-3 (KFSN)

By
Related Topics:
sportsfresnobaseballFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Separate overnight shootings leave two dead in Fresno
Sports Report: May 27, 2017
Chipotle warning Fresno-area restaurants affected by payment card data breach
Selma teen on a mission to help foster children
More fresno
SPORTS
Padres open long home stretch by welcoming Cubs
Lester and Kershaw rocked in Dodgers' 9-4 sweep of Cubs
Indians look for good start vs. Athletics
Nationals begin California trip against Giants
More Sports
Top Stories
19-year-old shot dead after suspected drug deal goes wrong in Visalia
Visalia man tried to break up fight before being run over and killed, family says
Woman dies in crash near Merced County Correctional Center
Fire at Fresno County home sets off ammunition, propane tanks
CHP believes alcohol involved in deadly crash near Millerton Lake
2 dead, over a dozen rescued from multiple Kern River accidents
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with SUV in Squaw Valley
Show More
Separate overnight shootings leave two dead in Fresno
Pine Flat Lake boating accident victims are Uber CEO's parents
Chipotle warning Fresno-area restaurants affected by payment card data breach
U.S. Navy Seal killed in accident at Fleet Week event
Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies at age 69
More News
Top Video
19-year-old shot dead after suspected drug deal goes wrong in Visalia
Fire at Fresno County home sets off ammunition, propane tanks
Woman dies in crash near Merced County Correctional Center
Visalia man tried to break up fight before being run over and killed, family says
More Video