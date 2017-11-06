SPORTS

Dodgers congratulate Astros for World Series win in full page newspaper ad

HOUSTON, Texas --
Classy.

That's what many people are calling the Los Angeles Dodgers after the team placed a full-page advertisement in the Chronicle congratulating the Houston Astros for the World Series win.

The Astros earned history on Nov. 1 winning their first World Series championship in one of the most thrilling series in baseball.

About 1 million people showed up downtown on Friday to celebrate the team's victory in an epic parade.

Elissa Rivas wraps up the Astros parade from downtown.


Then on Saturday, George Springer, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa went to Disney World to ride in a victory parade down Main Street, U.S.A.

The trio played a pivotal role in propelling the Astros to the championship for the team's first World Series title in its 56-year history.

Watch the full Disney parade here.

The Houston Astros' George Springer, Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve appeared in a parade at the Magic Kingdom on Saturday in honor of their big World Series win.

