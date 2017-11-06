HOUSTON, Texas --Classy.
That's what many people are calling the Los Angeles Dodgers after the team placed a full-page advertisement in the Chronicle congratulating the Houston Astros for the World Series win.
The Astros earned history on Nov. 1 winning their first World Series championship in one of the most thrilling series in baseball.
About 1 million people showed up downtown on Friday to celebrate the team's victory in an epic parade.
Then on Saturday, George Springer, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa went to Disney World to ride in a victory parade down Main Street, U.S.A.
The trio played a pivotal role in propelling the Astros to the championship for the team's first World Series title in its 56-year history.
Watch the full Disney parade here.