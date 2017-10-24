LOS ANGELES DODGERS

Dodgers off to hot start in World Series with 3-1 win over Astros in Game 1

Dodger Justin Turner, left, celebrates his two-run home run with Cody Bellinger against the Houston Astros during Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KFSN) --
The Los Angeles Dodgers got off to a hot start in the World Series, taking Game 1 from the Houston Astros by 3-1 at Dodger Stadium in record-setting heat.

The game started out with the mercury at 103 degrees for the 5 p.m. start, setting a temperature record for the World Series.

And the Dodgers bats started out hot, too.

Chris Taylor swung at the first pitch in the bottom of the first and knocked it clear of the Dodger Stadium left-field fences to start LA off with a 1-0 lead.

But then it took some time for the Dodgers to build on the momentum.

First, three innings later the Astros answered with their own solo homer off Kershaw from Alex Bregman.



The game stayed at a 1-1 tie until Justin Turner hit a two-run homer in the sixth, to make it 3-1.

With dominating pitching from Clayton Kershaw, and relief from Justin Morrow and Kenley Jansen, that score held through the end.

Kershaw was starting in his first World Series and put up historic numbers. He threw 11 strikeouts though 7 innings, giving up only 1 run.

That made him the first Dodgers pitcher to strike out 10 batters in a World Series game since it was done in 1965 by Sandy Koufax, who was in Dodger Stadium to watch Kershaw work.

Kershaw struck out the side twice during the first six innings, and his off-speed pitches looked particularly vicious on a sweltering night. He overwhelmed the Astros, who struck out fewer times than any big-league team - and never struck out 11 times in any game - during the regular season.

Morrow replaced him in the 8th, with Jansen brought in at the end for the save.

RELATED: Security and heat a concern at Dodger Stadium

A few other familiar names to Dodger fans were also in the stands.

Vin Scully showed up, but despite pleas from fans he attended as a spectator, not a broadcaster.

The 89-year-old Hall of Fame broadcaster who retired at the end of last season was shown on the video board in between innings, drawing big cheers from the crowd of 54,253. He was sitting in a suite between Jackie Robinson's widow Rachel and his wife Sandi.

Scully smiled and waved at the crowd and put his hands together in a gesture of thanks.

Scully was the longest-tenured broadcaster with the same team in pro sports when he retired. He spent his entire career with the Dodgers, having first joined the team when it was located in Brooklyn, where he became friends with Robinson, who broke baseball's color barrier 70 years ago.

Jackie Robinson's family threw out the first pitch before the game.

Robinson broke baseball's color barrier 70 years ago with the Dodgers.

His children Sharon and David Robinson stood in front of the mound to throw pitches. They were joined by Robinson's 95-year-old widow, Rachel, who climbed out of a golf cart to throw the ball a short distance.

Robinson's number 42 is retired around the major leagues.

Outfielder Joc Pederson's brother Champ shouted "It's time for Dodger baseball." He has Down's syndrome.

Wearing a Clayton Kershaw jersey, comedian George Lopez stood atop the Dodgers' dugout and waved a blue-and-white team flag.

Game 2 starts at 5:09 p.m. Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For complete coverage of the Los Angeles Dodgers, visit abc7.com/dodgers.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles Dodgersworld seriesHouston AstrosElysian ParkLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Security, heat a concern at Dodger Stadium
LOS ANGELES DODGERS
Temperature at first pitch of World Series reaches record 103 degrees
Only in Los Angeles: Which celebrities are attending World Series Game 1
Game one of the World Series is tonight in Los Angeles
Jackie Robinson's family tosses ceremonial first pitch before Game 1
More Los Angeles Dodgers
SPORTS
Kempe's shootout goal lifts Kings over Senators
Temperature at first pitch of World Series reaches record 103 degrees
THIS WEEKS QB&A: Derek Carr breaks down last Thursday's win over the Chiefs. Amari Cooper's big game. Addition of Navorro Bowman. Bills preview and love for his first place Fresno State Bulldogs.
Lakers take exception to Wizards center Marcin Gortat tweeting John Wall 'will torture' Lonzo Ball
More Sports
Top Stories
Nearly 50 firearms stolen from Fresno gun store
Convicted rapist worked security at rape counseling center because of failure in state background check
A team from Tulare County is offering support and comfort to victims of the mass shooting
Gas and registration fees to go up after Governor Brown approves Senate Bill 1
Fighter Jets from Fresno will fly over Game 1 World Series National Anthem
Fresno Police arrest gang members after finding loaded hand gun in car with infant
Rep. Devin Nunes opens investigation into uranium deal under Obama
Woman hit by car while crossing the street in Downtown Fresno
Show More
Hanford man escapes fire that destroyed his home
Fresno Unified substitute teacher arrested after investigators say he applied for another job revealing a disturbing crime
Former Fresno State Bulldogs Offensive Coordinator says his Florida Gators players, families receiving death threats
13-year-old shoots 10-year-old with crossbow, killing him, police say
Police search for suspects after a man is shot in Farmersville
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos