Dodgers return to World Series for first time since 1988

The Los Angeles Dodgers were the best team in Major League Baseball in 2017. Now Thinkblue is just four wins away from a World Championship.LA beat Chicago 11-1 on Thursday night behind Kike Hernandezs 3 home runs. He becomes just the 10th player in MLB postseason history to accomplish this feat. Hernandez is the second player to do it in these playoffs.Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros did it earlier this postseason. Dodgers Ace Clayton Kershaw pitched 6 inning and struck out 5 batters to get the series clinching win. Los Angeles will play the winner of the Yankees-Astros ALCS. New York leads that series 3-2.