SPORTS

Dodgers return to World Series for first time since 1988

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Los Angeles Dodgers were the best team in Major League Baseball in 2017. Now Thinkblue is just four wins away from a World Championship. LA beat Chicago 11-1 on Thursday night behind Kike Hernandez's 3 home runs. He becomes just the 10th player in MLB postseason history to accomplish this feat. Hernandez is the second player to do it in these playoffs. Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros did it earlier this postseason. Dodgers' ace Clayton Kershaw pitched 6 innings and struck out 5 batters to get the series-clinching win. Los Angeles will play the winner of the Yankees-Astros ALCS. New York leads that series 3-2.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersbaseballChicagoLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
LA Dodgers headed to World Series for first time since 1988
LA Dodgers headed to World Series for first time since 1988
Dodgers return to World Series for first time since 1988
Lonzo Ball off Lakers' injury report, says 'strength' may be biggest test
More Sports
Top Stories
Dos Palos woman says a calling from a satanic practice lead her to stab her mother to death
Fresno activist accused of vandalizing Fulton Street days before grand opening
Former Valley teacher arrested for child molestation
Tulare County creates high risk team to prevent deadly domestic violence incidents
Downtown Fresno plays big role in Fresno's long-shot bid to become Amazon's second headquarters
Mom of 2-year-old girl hurt by bull: She was 'covered in blood'
Estimated California wildfire losses top $1 billion, insurance commissioner says
Tulare County judge sentenced a South Valley teen for pulling the trigger in a drive by shooting
Show More
Small brush fire causes traffic problems in Oakhurst
Former Fresno Adventist Academy teacher arrested on child molestation charges
Some evacuations lifted for Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire
Authorities released the name of the suspect shot and killed by Atwater police
Gold Star family not angry at Trump for late promise
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos