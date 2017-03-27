'Dogs Start Spring Ball Under Tedford

The first practice is officially in the books for the Fresno State football team; the first of 15 scheduled practices. Now, no pads today. Head Coach Jeff Tedford was all business-like taking questions in rapid pace afterward."It was great to be out here, no doubt. To get around them. To see them in action a little bit. A lot of kinks for sure, you know that we've got everybody getting used to practice and what our system is and things like that. Good energy, guys worked hard. So, looking for improvement each day." said Tedford.Jeff Tedford takes over a Bulldog program that finished a school-worst 1-11 last season.He's brought in a whole new coaching staff and several junior college transfers to help bridge the talent gap on this team. Some returning players explained what's different this year than last and some still have yet to really talk to their new head coach."I didn't really see him that much today. Every time I saw him he was out yelling so, something was going wrong. I don't know. He seemed cool to me, he didn't say anything to me." said Wide Receiver Jamire Jordan."We started off definitely a little faster. But, I feel like everything, the tempo is the same. We've got to come out and just compete both ways. We came out, competed very well today. The offense has to match it."Usually, defense always starts off fast in spring ball. We'll come back out on Wednesday and show them something else." added Wide Receiver KeeSean Johnson.The quarterback situation is fluid this season with junior college transfer Jorge Reyna joining Quentin Davis, Christian Rossi and returning starter Chason Virgil in the quarterback group.Virgil, a redshirt sophomore is coming off a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the final 2.5 games of 2016. He's expecting to be the starter when the 'Dogs open their season at home against Incarnate Word."Just hearing the different coaches and you know how into it they are within drills and participating. Guys just screaming. Just a lot of fast paced movements. So, it's definitely different than what it was last year. We're just trying to get used to it." said Virgil.The football team won't actually be in pads until Saturday's practice.