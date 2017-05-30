Firebaugh's Josh Allen enters season as top NFL prospect

At the end of the 2017 NFL Draft this past April, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter was already looking ahead to the 2018 NFL Draft."There was one personnel director who told me this week, that you can put it in the books. Josh Allen will be the #1 pick in the draft next year," Schefter said.Safe to say expectations are high for former Firebaugh High and Reedley JC Quarterback Josh Allen, who's entering his redshirt junior season at Wyoming."You know it's weird to say it, but I did. I always thought I was good enough to be an NFL Quarterback growing up," said Allen.Now the rest of the country feels the same way about the Central Valley signal caller from who's path to football super stardom began on the fields of Firebaugh."You know a lot of great memories remain on this field. With a lot of great teammates and friends I'll cherish forever," said Allen. Small community, like I said we packed these stands every Friday night. We went 10-2 my senior year."After a stop at Reedley Junior College and now Wyoming, Allen had a breakout redshirt sophomore season throwing for just over 3,200 yards with 28 touchdown leading the Cowboys to a bowl game. He decided to come back to Wyoming this year, instead of going to the NFL."The NFL is going to be there next year and I saw that. It's not about just getting drafted for me. I want to play 15+ years in the NFL and to do that I have to be mentally ready," Allen said. "So I stepped back, threw my pride aside and I said I'm coming back to college one more year."Allen was recently featured in Sports Illustrated and is considered by many NFL scouts as one of, if not the top college quarterback prospect the country."That comes with the territory of being a quarterback and being touted as whatever you want to call me type of quarterback," said Allen. "I have things to do at Wyoming, I want to win a Fiesta Bowl and ultimately be in the best situation come next year."