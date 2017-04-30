Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
SPORTS
Firebaugh's Josh Allen expected to be a top pick in 2018 NFL Draft
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1939099" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Wyoming QB is a top prospect entering upcoming football season (KFSN)
KFSN
By
Chris Alvarez
Sunday, April 30, 2017 11:35PM
Related Topics:
sports
sports
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SPORTS
Sports Report: April 29, 2017
Dad-to-be takes golf-themed gender reveal
Watch this incredible indoor skydiving routine
Sports Report: April 22, 2017
More sports
SPORTS
NBA players pay respects to Paul Pierce after 19-year career comes to a close
Silfverberg scores 2, Ducks beat Oilers 6-3 in Game 3
Jazz sink Clippers in 7 for first postseason series win since 2010
Draymond Green says he doesn't see similarities with Charles Barkley
More Sports
Top Stories
1 dead, 7 wounded in shooting, gunman killed at apartment complex in San Diego
Woman attacked with screwdriver in Southeast Fresno
Northeast Fresno home badly damaged after erupting into flames
Shark attacks swimmer, tears away part of her thigh
CHP searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run near Kettleman City
Police hope new evidence will crack 3-year-old Merced murder case
At least 13 dead in 4 states as tornadoes and floods wreak havoc in South, Midwest
Show More
EPA scrubs climate change data from website
President Trump's first 100 days: A timeline
Police searching for stabbing suspect in Southeast Fresno
Hemp and Cannabis Fair draws hundreds to Merced
Small plane makes hard landing in Porterville field days after deadly crash in Kern County
More News
Top Video
Grass fire near Mendota destroys family's home, kills pets and livestock
Woman attacked with screwdriver in Southeast Fresno
Northeast Fresno home badly damaged after erupting into flames
CHP searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run near Kettleman City
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno