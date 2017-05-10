Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame unveils new home at Fresno State

The Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame is moving into the Save Mart Center at Fresno State.Action News got a sneak-peak Wednesday afternoon as hall of fame board members were joined by Fresno State President Joseph Castro and Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino.Talks to have this be the new home for the hall of fame were announced back in 2014 and now the group is ready to make the big fundraising push. It'll feature historic local legends and interactive displays and workshops for people who come and visit."We really want to turn this into a learning environment for kids. Part of our mission is to inspire the future of our community. And we think we have a golden opportunity to do something in this space that this community can be proud of, Fresno State can be proud of, and we can make a difference in the future of Fresno County." said FCAHOF President Walt Byrd, Jr.There's no timetable set as to when construction will begin. That's because the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame still needs to raise roughly $700,000 to reach it $1.5 Million goal before getting the green light.