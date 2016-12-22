FRESNO FUEGO

Fresno Fuego and Freeze soccer teams hold tryout event
If you have ever been interested in joining Fresno's soccer teams, the Fuego or the Freeze, now is your chance. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
If you have ever been interested in joining Fresno's soccer teams, the Fuego or the Freeze, now is your chance.

Do you have what it takes to go pro?

The purpose of the Winter Combine is to check out local talent all in one place and give the cream of the crop an opportunity to play for the Fuego for the Freeze. The front office hopes to discover a few players to improve both team's rosters.
2017 Winter Combine
Registration deadline is Friday, December 23rd.
Combine is December 29 & 30
Open to players 16+
Registration cost is $60

