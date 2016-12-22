Fresno Fuego and Freeze soccer teams hold tryout event

Sorry, your browser doesn't support Flash , needs a Flash update , or has Flash disabled. You need Flash to watch this video. EMBED </>More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1668445" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The purpose of the Winter Combine is to check out local talent all in one place and give the cream of the crop an opportunity to play for the Fuego for the Freeze.

If you have ever been interested in joining Fresno's soccer teams, the Fuego or the Freeze, now is your chance.Do you have what it takes to go pro?The purpose of the Winter Combine is to check out local talent all in one place and give the cream of the crop an opportunity to play for the Fuego for the Freeze. The front office hopes to discover a few players to improve both team's rosters.Registration deadline is Friday, December 23rd.Combine is December 29 & 30Open to players 16+Registration cost is $60