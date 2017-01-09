SPORTS

Fresno State football coaching staff talk about Signing Day hopefuls
EMBED </>More News Videos

Head coach Jeff Tedford met with the media for the first time in 2017, and Action News also got a chance to meet offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer and defensive coordinator Orlondo Steinauer. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's a new year and a new era for Fresno State football.

Head coach Jeff Tedford met with the media for the first time in 2017, and Action News also got a chance to meet offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer and defensive coordinator Orlondo Steinauer.

With the dead period ending on Wednesday, Tedford and his staff will be hard at work as Signing Day approaches on February 1. Here's what the trio had to say about what kind of players they are looking for.

"Kind of going over our philosophy and we came up with 'Dog-wired dudes,'" Tedford said. "Guys that are wired the way we want them to be wired. That's guys that are leaders, guys that are good guys off the field, guys that are hard workers, guys that are tough. Great character kids, do well in the classroom."

"When you walk off the football field after playing us, you just know you saw the toughest guys that you are going to see all season," DeBoer said. "Watching film, you know you are in for a battle when it comes to that Saturday. I think that's where 'Dog-wired dudes' start."

"Those criteria that coach Tedford set forth along with the rest of the staff they need to check boxes and as they check those boxes, they become a 'Dog-wired dude,'" Steinauer said.

"We spent last week really talking about the philosophy of who we are looking for and what the Fresno State guys look like and we spent a couple days on that and I thought that was very beneficial," Tedford said.
Related Topics:
sportsfresno state bulldogsfootballsports
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Sports Report: January 7, 2017
Oakland Raiders season ends with 27 to 14 loss to Texans
Sports Report: January 6, 2017
Derek Carr says Connor Cook is eager to learn
More sports
SPORTS
Sources: Jaguars to bring back Tom Coughlin as VP, hire Doug Marrone as head coach
Nats say Max Scherzer has pitching finger injury, to miss WBC
Sources: Hawks tell teams Paul Millsap no longer available
Lakers' Jordan Clarkson fined by NBA for forearm hit on Goran Dragic
More Sports
Top Stories
Yosemite National Park official says no major flooding after storm despite road closures
Highway 180 heading west closed off in Central Fresno due to crash
Traffic control continues near Lake Kaweah, as Generals Highway remains closed in Sequoia National Park
Yosemite Valley to open Tuesday morning
North Fork residents forced to flee from flood waters
Main roadway to Huron flooded after storm
Flooding and evacuations as local waterways swell
Show More
Fresno County Sheriff K-9 bites naked burglar
Follow the storm on ABC30's Doppler Radar
Manhunt on for Suspect Who Allegedly Killed Veteran Officer
Iconic 'Pioneer Cabin' tunnel tree topples during storm
San Ysidro border crossing reopened after protests forced closure
More News
Top Video
Traffic control continues near Lake Kaweah, as Generals Highway remains closed in Sequoia National Park
North Fork residents forced to flee from flood waters
Yosemite National Park official says no major flooding after storm despite road closures
Flooding and evacuations as local waterways swell
More Video