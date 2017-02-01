FRESNO STATE

Fresno State inks 23 players in Tedford's first recruiting class

Excitement surrounds Coach Tedford and program on signing day (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The more things change, the more they stay the same for Bulldogs first year head coach Jeff Tedford who brings a wealth of experience.

"Even back in the day when I first started recruiting I was using a Thomas guide map book and planning things out and having to pull over sometimes to use pay phones to call people," Tedford said. "If there was one thing that was really a common thing was that every family, most every family said after they were on a trip or whatever, was how genuine or staff is."

That impression left a mark a 23 new "dog wired dudes" who will makeup Tedford's first recruiting class with five valley players including Sanger's Arron Mosby.

"That's the main question, like 'do you really want to be here?' The guys he was recruiting wanted to be a 'Dog really badly."

There is an excitement for Tedford, who's coached numerous NFL stars like Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch at Cal just to name a few.

"When he was at Cal he rebuilt the whole Cal team so that drew me in more to Fresno State because I saw how he made a team from scratch," said Mosby.

"I think anytime you have history with those types of guys that they like that, they have confidence that maybe they can attain that one day. I think they have confidence we are going to turn this around really quickly," said Tedford.
