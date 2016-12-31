FRESNO STATE

Fresno State sweeps Nevada in basketball on New Year's Eve
EMBED </>More News Videos

Men and Women earn MW wins over Nevada (KFSN)

By
Related Topics:
sportsfresno statefresno state bulldogsbasketballcollege basketball
(Copyright ©2016 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO STATE
Hiring teachers for Fresno Unified becoming year long process due to teacher shortage
Coach Tedford announces first group of 2017 Bulldog hires
Serial groping suspect is Fresno State student and former Timeout mascot
Fresno State beats Drake in overtime, 78-76
More fresno state
SPORTS
Kings hold on for 3-2 win over Sharks behind Carter's goal
Jon Jones' advice to Ronda Rousey: 'Pick yourself up and try again'
Alabama favored by touchdown over Clemson in CFP title game rematch
Westbrook leads Thunder past Clippers 114-88
More Sports
Top Stories
Southbound I-5 closed near Bakersfield after crash involving dozens of vehicles
Grapevine reopens near Bakersfield after closure due to snow
Fresno man saved by passerby after house catches on fire
Wanted carjacking suspect arrested after chase and crash in Fresno
At least 35 killed in Istanbul nightclub attack
Fresno woman pleas for responsible New Year's celebrations after nearly being killed by alleged drunk driver
Apartment fire that left a dozen homeless in Fresno highlights the need for insurance
Show More
Valley law enforcement stepping up DUI patrols ahead of New Year's Eve
Knott's Berry Farm ride stuck 130 feet in air; passengers rescued
Domestic violence related murders rise sharply in Fresno during 2016
2016 ends with above average rainfall totals across Central Valley
Domestic violence related murders rise sharply in Fresno during 2016
More News
Top Video
Southbound I-5 closed near Bakersfield after crash involving dozens of vehicles
Fresno man saved by passerby after house catches on fire
Wanted carjacking suspect arrested after chase and crash in Fresno
Safe ways to get home after celebrating the New Year in the Valley
More Video