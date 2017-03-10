SPORTS

Fresno State women's basketball team falls to Boise in Mountain West Championship

For the fourth time in five seasons, the Fresno State women's basketball team played in the Mountain West championship game. (KFSN)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KFSN) --
For the fourth time in five seasons, the Fresno State women's basketball team played in the Mountain West championship game.

But just like last season, the Bulldogs fell short. This time was a 66-53 loss to Boise State.

"I think we ran out of gas there in the fourth quarter," head coach Jaime White said. "Four games in five days is tough. But I'm really proud of our kids, we made a run and really believed we could win that game, and I guess as a coach that's all you can ask."

Boise State fell one win short of an automatic NCAA tournament berth.

"We did a good job coming back, we were the seventh seed and I thought we did a good job in these three games," center Bego Faz Davalos said. "We had good moments in the championship, I don't think we did terribly. I'm proud of my girls."

On the bright side, Faz Davalos became the Mountain West's all-time leader in blocks with 346, and she has one more season next year.
