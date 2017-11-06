FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Fresno State's director of athletics Jim Bartko resigns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Jim Bartko, who has been Fresno State's Director of Athletics since 2015, has resigned citing personal reasons, according to a press release by Fresno State's President Joseph Castro.

"Jim Bartko focused on charting a new direction for Fresno State's athletics program, and he took the lead in developing the vision for the Bulldog Stadium modernization project. He engaged new supporters across the region and increased involvement in advancing our program," said Castro.

This story will be updated.
