Friday Night Football - Week 10

EMBED >More News Videos The battle on the gridiron is heating up as teams inch closer and closer to the end of the season.

El Diamante is gearing up to take on Lemoore High.-----Tulare WesternMonache at Granite HillsRoosevelt 58McLane 14Central 40Clovis West 13Central Valley Christian at Dinuba 7:00pmImmanuel at Kingsburg 7:30pmExeter at Selma 7:30pmEdison vs. Madera South at Fresno CC 7:30pmSan Joaquin Memorial vs. Bullard at McLane 7:30pmSanger at Madera 7:30pmLindsay at Corcoran 7:00pmGranite Hills at Strathmore 7:15pmSierra Pacific at Woodlake 7:15pmFarmersville at Orange Cove 7:30pmDelano vs. Porterville at Granite Hills 7:30pmMission Oak at Tulare Union 7:00pmSierra at Chowchilla 7:00pmLiberty at Kerman7:00pmFresno at Reedley 7:30pmHoover at Sunnyside 7:30pmBuchanan vs. Clovis East at Clovis 7:00pmClovis vs. Clovis North at Buchanan 7:00pmMinarets (O'Neals, CA) at Parlier (CA), 7:30pmRiverdale (CA) at Fowler (CA), 7:30pmMendota at Coalinga 7:30pmDos Palos at Tranquillity 7:00pmFirebaugh at Avenal 7:30pmEl Diamante at Lemoore 7:30pmGolden West vs. Mt. Whitney at Mineral King Bowl 7:30pmRedwood vs. Hanford West at Hanford7:30pmOrosi at Caruthers 7:30pmNorth at McFarland 7:30pmAmador at Yosemite 7:00pmEl Capitan vs. Atwater at Merced College 7:00pmGolden Valley vs. Pitman at Turlock (CA), 7:00pmTurlock vs. Merced at Golden Valley 7:00pmGustine at Waterford 7:30pmMariposa County at Denair 7:30pmDelhi at Orestimba), 7:30pmLe Grand at Ripon Christian 7:30pmMountain House at Hilmar 7:30pmLos Banos vs. Livingston at Loftin Stadium 7:00pmPacheco at Ceres 7:00pm------